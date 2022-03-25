Can You Use An Apple Watch With An Android Phone? How To Use Android Devices With Apple Watch? Tips Tricks oi-Megha Rawat

Is it possible to pair an Apple Watch with an Android phone? The answer is a resounding nay. Regardless of whether your phone is from Samsung, OnePlus, or Google, or what Android version it runs, pairing an Apple Watch with Android is not feasible.

However, you may use an iPhone to set up your Apple Watch and then use it for fitness monitoring and other basic functions while continuing to use an Android phone as your primary phone.

Using An iPhone To Set Up A Cellular Apple Watch

Since the Apple Watch isn't Android-compatible, users will have to use it as a standalone wristwatch. To do so, make sure you get the cellular version of the wearable; otherwise, you'll be severely limiting its capabilities. Then you'll need to use an iPhone to set up your new Apple Watch. An Android phone or even an iPad cannot be used to set up the watch.

As the Apple Watch will use the Apple ID connected with the device, you must use your own iPhone. Any old iPhone will work as long as Apple still supports it. Make sure your Android phone is turned off while setting up the cellular connection on your watch. Insert your primary SIM into your iPhone during this step for optimum results.

After you've linked and set up your Apple Watch, you can begin installing all of your preferred apps. Users can download new apps from the App Store directly to your Apple Watch over a cellular connection, no need for your iPhone. You'll also get notifications from numerous apps that don't require an iPhone to function, such as iMessage.

On the other hand, many watchOS apps are not standalone, requiring the watch to be connected to the iPhone in order to function. This is also why you shouldn't use a GPS-only Apple Watch, as you won't be able to utilize or receive notifications from most of the watch's apps.

A cellular connection will also help the wristwatch acquire faster GPS locks, which will come in handy for tracking outdoor activities. It's worth noting that, depending on your cellular carrier, you might have to pay extra for the watch's cellular connection.

Simultaneous Use OfAn Apple Watch And An Android Device

You may now wear your Apple Watch while using your Android phone. Because the two devices are unable to connect, you will not receive notifications from your Android phone on your Apple Watch. On the other hand, standalone apps on the smartwatch that only require an internet/LTE connection would operate perfectly. This arrangement allows you to count your daily steps, workout regimens, and listen to music through your headphones.

You'll have to link your Apple Watch to your iPhone for data synchronization occasionally. This will also be required when updating the wearable with the newest watchOS version.

Android and Apple Watch Compatibility

Since the Apple Watch isn't officially compatible with Android, your only choice is to use the method outlined above. While this isn't ideal, it does allow you to use the Apple Watch's health-tracking capabilities. This is unlikely to change in the future, given how fiercely Apple maintains its walled ecosystem.

As an Android user, you can try a variety of alternative smartwatches, however, they all fall short in certain aspects when compared to the Apple Watch.

