Chrome Duet Menu: How To Enable It On Android

The Duet Menu of Google Chrome is revamped almost every day. It changes and updates very frequently. In simple terms, the Duet Menu is just a Menu Bar, which you can often find at the bottom of the screen. It's like a tab switcher and has all the important features. You can find the Home button, URL bar, and others at the bottom of the screen and when it is not stable, it remains disabled by default.

The Duet Menu can easily be enabled by Android users when you try to make some changes, especially to the Chrome flag. A lot of changes have already been done to the Duet menu recently and the new one should be tested for Android.

How to Enable the Duet Menu on the Android: The duet Menu of chrome lessens how many items will be appearing in the Menu Bar. There are certain methods that could be followed to check the New Duet Menu.

Step 1: From the Google Play Store, Update the Chrome browser.

Step 2: Open the app after it is completed.

Step 3: On the URL bar, type, Chrome://flags.

Step 4: Type Chrome: duet or Duet on the Chrome Flags page.

Step 5: From the drop-down list of Chrome duet, Select Enabled.

Step 6: To make the changes click on the Relaunch Now button.

Step 7: You will be able to see the new duet bar after you restart.

Step 8: Select Disabled from the drop-down menu if you want to disable the Chrome duet and then restart the browser.

These are the basic methods with the help of which you will be able to enable or disable the new duet menu of the Google Chrome browser on your android device. It will help you to know how you can test a new duet menu on Android.

