CoWIN Gets Passport Link Feature; How To Add Passport Details On COVID Vaccination Certificate?

We all know how the COVID-19 pandemic bought the entire nation to a standstill. The second wave was the worst in India which thankfully is now subsided allowing us to return to normal lifestyles. India like other nations has been taking several measures to keep the pandemic situation in check. The inoculation drive has also been going on in full swing all across the country. The government had announced the CoWIN vaccination app dedicated to this program.

Until now, this app offered the provision to register for COVID-19 vaccination in India and also view and download certificates. The government has now announced new guidelines that will allow users to link their passport to the vaccination certification via the CoWIN app. This new move will be beneficial for the masses who need these documentations for international travelling. How can you update your password details on the CoWIN app? Take a look:

How To Link Passport With COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate On CoWIN App?

To update your passport details on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate via CoWIN, you need to make sure you are registered with the portal. Complete your registration if you already haven't and log in if you have the credentials.

Step 1: Visit the CoWIN portal online by typing www.cowin.gov.in on any web browser. You can also click on this link to visit the webpage directly.

Step 2: Enter your credentials and login into the official CoWIN portal.

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Raise an issue' option.

Step 4: You will now be able to see the 'Passport' tab. Click on that.

Step 5: The next step requires you to select the member whose details you want to update. Once you select the person from the drop-down menu you will need to enter the correct passport details.

Step 6: The updated certificate with the linked passport will be visible within few seconds after the completion of the above steps.

What If Passport Details Are Wrong? How To Correct?

You don't have to panic if in case the passport details mismatch on the COVID-19 certificate. If you have accidentally shared the wrong details and fail to crosscheck before submitting the request, you can raise a new request for correction. The same can be done from the CoWIN website itself. But, it is always advised to proofread all the details before the final submission to avoid such mishaps.

