Dhanteras 2021: How To Download And Send Dhanteras Stickers On WhatsApp

The celebration of Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali in India. On the occasion of Dhanteras, people buy gold, silver, and new utensils. This year Dhanteras is being celebrated on Nov 2 (today). Due to Covid, Dhanteras 2021 will be different from other years. However, we can wish our close one through the popular instant messaging app WhatsApp.

The animated stickers for WhatsApp are quite popular among its users and one can also send wishes via WhatsApp which will help you to shrink the distance from your loved ones. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to download and send Dhanteras stickers on WhatsApp.

How To Download And Send Dhanteras Stickers On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp and select one contact to whom you want to send Dhanteras wishes or stickers.

Step 2: To send wishes, you can just type whatever you want to tell your loved ones.

Step 3: Now, click on the emoji and select the '+' icon to send Dhanteras stickers.

Step 4: Then you can find an array of stickers and to send them you'll have to download the stickers pack.

Step 5: If you do not find the sticker of your choice in the list, go down and click on Get More stickers, which allows you to download the stickers directly from the Google Play Store.

Step 6: Now, download the sticker pack to send them via WhatsApp.

Step 7: Once you launch the sticker pack and add the sticker pack to your WhatsApp to send them.

How To Create Your Own Custom Stickers For WhatsApp

On the other hand, you can make custom stickers using different photos. However, you need to download apps like 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' and 'Sticker.ly' in the Play Store and Apple's App Store. Follow these steps to make custom stickers:

Step 1: Go to Play Store or App Store and search for any Sticker maker app of your choice.

Step 2: Once the app is downloaded, open the app and click on the 'create new pack' option.

Step 3: First, you will have to give a name to the sticker pack.

Step 4: Now, click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice.

Step 5: Lastly, you will have to add the stickers to WhatsApp to share them with your contacts.

