Dhanteras Stickers For WhatsApp: How To Download And Send Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers On Smartphones

The festive season is at its full swing in India and with Diwali just a few days away, the markets all across are seeing a huge footfall. For Hindus, Dhanteras is also an auspicious occasion whose celebration marks the beginning of Diwali. It is believed that buying goods such as gold, silver, and new utensils on this occasion bring luck. The markets all across the country see a huge footfall on this occasion.

Dhanteras this year is being celebrated on November 13. Since the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, masses are looking out for ways to avoid physical presence at stores. Several e-commerce platforms are helping consumers with the same. But what about visiting relatives and friends during such festivities which has been a long run tradition in India?

Do we have any way out for the same? Yes, you can work around with digital wishes for the safety of you as well as your loved ones. And since WhatsApp is the majorly used online mode of communications nowadays, we will guide you with some steps to use Dhanteras WhatsApp stickers.

How To Download And Send Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers On Smartphones

If you are a WhatsApp user, you must be aware of the stickers. You can wish Dhanteras to your loved ones via WhatsApp stickers. We are guiding you with the steps to send Dhanteras WhatsApp stickers on Android smartphones. It is worth noting that the procedure remains the same for other festivals such as Diwali as well. Let's have a look at the steps:

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and select a chat whom you want to wish Dhanteras.

Step 2: Now click on the emoji option from the keyboard.

Step 3: Locate the 'stickers' option and select it.

Step 4: Now you will need to select the '+' sign and select a suitable sticker which you would send as a wish to contact.

Step 5: If you don't find the desired sticker, you just need to scroll down and tap on the 'Get More Stickers' tab.

Step 6: You will be taken to the Google Play Store where you can search for 'Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers'.

Step 7: You will need to install the stickers pack to be able to send them directly from WhatsApp.

Step 8: Once the new pack of stickers are added to WhatsApp, you are good to go.

