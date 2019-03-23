Fiz blank screen issue on Fire TV Stick using these 7 tricks Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nilakshi pathak Fire TV Stick is an Amazon product

Many people are trying hard to pair their Fire TV or Fire TV stick to the Alexa app and they are failing miserably. The most common error which was noticed by most people was “Sorry we could not find any device to link.” If you are someone who is facing the same issue, then you are in the right place. Here are the seven ways to fix the Fire TV stick, so that it gets connected with Alexa.

1. Create a proper link between Fire TV and Alexa App

Make sure that you are connecting Fire TV and the Alexa app properly. The steps for the same are mentioned below.

Step 1: Plug in the Fire TV on your television and then switch on your TV.

Step 2: Open the Alexa app and go to the “Settings.”

Step 3: Tap on “TV and Video” and then tap on “FireTV.”

Step 4: The name of the Fire TV will appear on the screen, tap on it and it will get linked.

Hopefully, you have now ensured that you have established a proper connection.

2. Try switching it off and on

Switching a gadget off and on fixes almost everything. Try restarting your echo speaker, Fire TV and if needed, the router too.

3. Are you using the same Amazon account?

Fire TV and the Alexa app should share the same Wi-Fi network to get connected. And apart from that, ensure that you share the same Amazon account for both the devices. It is important for the Fire TV and Alexa app to share the same Amazon account.

4. Place Alexa App and Fire TV in the same time zone

Many times, a connect isn’t established between the Alexa app and Fire TV because they share a different time zone. Please, ensure that they share the same time zone.

5. Update the app and device

If you are using an old version of the software on Alexa and Fire TV? Update both the Alexa and Fire TV to the latest software. Check the Play Store if you are an Android user, and the App Store if you are an Apple device user to see if there is an update for Alexa and Fire TV. Get the latest software version for both the app and the gadget.

6. Relink Fire TV

If you have already linked, you Fire TV, and it is still not getting linked with the Alexa app. You should try to unlink the Fire TV from the television and then connect it again with the television.

7. Reboot your phone

Sometimes a simple reboot of your phone can fix the problem for you. If none of those mentioned above tips have worked for you, try rebooting your phone.

Wrap Up

One of the above methods will link your Fire TV with the Alexa app. Different methods work for different people. Let us know about the method that has worked for you in the comment box below. If none of the methods has worked for you, try getting professional help.