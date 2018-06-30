Follow these steps to record deleted browser history

The browser history that has been saved about a user includes the information that is related to active logins, browsing history, cache, cookies, form and search bar data, offline website data and site preferences. Though there are a number of disadvantages involved in allowing your browser to have access to your information like websites tracking you, buggy behavior and chances of your browser becoming slow.

While deleting your browser history is the best way to speed up your browser, there are plenty of occasions where you might need to go back and check your browsing history in order to check which sites you have visited or find the name of a website that you might have forgotten.

You need to take the following steps in order to recover deleted browser history:

a) Using Systenance.dat

Step 1: The first thing that you need to do is download the tool Systenance Index.dat and then install it on your computer.

Step 2: After you have finished doing this, you need to launch the software

Step 3: Click on the search button and the tool will look up the index.bat file in your computer and then start searching your history files

Step 4: When the search is complete, you can click on OK to analyze all of your histories by making use of this tool

Step 5: You can also analyze each browser page better by filtering the selected files

Step 6: You can also click on File and then the save option next in order to save your history files.

b) Using CMD

Deleted Chrome browsing history is recovered by making use of DNS cache. In order to make sure that you recover lost internet history, you will need to ensure that your system is not shut down or restarted.

Step 1: Press Windows+R and then type in CMD in order to access CMD.

Step 2: Type in the code “ipconfig/displaydns” in the Command Prompt and then hit the enter button

Step 3: All of your browsing history including that of Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer etc.

c) Using Google’s My Activity

Step 1: Access your Google Chrome browser and sign in with your Google Account.

Step 2: The next thing that you need to do is head over to your Google My Activity Page.

Step 3: Opening the page will show you a short tutorial which describes the steps you need to take in order to use it. You may skip this if you want to.

Step 4: Click on the 'Search’ button and you will be able to see all your queries here.

There is also a bunch of third-party software available online that you may make use of in order to get back deleted internet history like:

1) Recuva

2) EaseUs Data Recovery Wizard

3) Wise Data Recovery