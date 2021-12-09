How To Extend Time Limit Of Gmail's Undo Send Feature Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google has released the Undo Send feature for Gmail users that lets users recall a sent email within a stipulated time. Until now, this feature had a time limit of five seconds for users to recall sent emails. Now, Google is rolling out an update, which will let users adjust the time limit to recall the emails.

The Undo Send feature for users of the iOS app and Web have received this update. With the same, users can opt for different time frames for letting them recall emails. The company announced the new update recently via a Facebook post.

Gmail Extends Undo Send Time Limit

After the update, the five-second window to recall an email can be extended to 10 seconds, 20 seconds and 30 seconds. These are the only options available for users who want to use the feature.

Notably, the Undo Send feature was under testing for quite some time in the Gmail Labs. It was released to users of the Web in 2015. Now, this feature is available for users of both the Gmail mobile app and Web users. We can expect Android users to get this new update to the feature soon.

How To Extend Time Limit Of Gmail's Undo Send Feature

If you want to use the Undo Send feature on Gmail for a longer period than what is available by default, then you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Log in to your Gmail account and go to Settings at the top right corner.

Step 2: Over here, you will get "See all settings". Click on this option that you will get at the bottom of the settings page.

Step 3: Tap on the Undo Send feature and choose a Send cancellation period. As mentioned above, you will get four options after the update - 5, 10, 20, and 30 seconds.

Step 4: After clicking on the desired option, you just have to scroll to the bottom and click on Save.

In another report, Google recently added a number of new features to Gmail including 1:1 audio and video calls, avatar chips for recipients, a right click menu for the Web, and new checks while adding users outside the organization or contacts.

