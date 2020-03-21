Here's A Fix For Windows 10 Store Crashing Issue

1) Clear the Cache

The hidden reason for the Windows store crashing depends on the over-loaded data or stored cache files. To solve the crashing issue, simply clear the entire cache. To do that, go to the Start menu, type ‘WSReset.exe' in the search bar and delete all the stored cache files on the Windows store.

2) Set Proper Date and Time

Make sure to set proper date and time on Windows for the smooth functioning of the app. If the date and the time are incorrect, there are chances of several problems such as app crash, connection lost, unusual behavior of the app, etc. There will be high chances for the Windows to get crashed due to the improper date and time. Therefore, ensure to set proper date and time before you try the next methods.

3) Re-register on Windows Store

Try to register your Windows store account again as it may prevent from crashing. To re-register, open CMD as an admin. On the Command Prompt panel, paste the below command:

PowerShell - Execution Policy Unrestricted -Command "& {$manifest = (Get -AppxPackage Microsoft. WindowsStore). InstallLocation + ‘AppxManifest.xml'; Add- AppxPackage - DisableDevelopmentMode - Register $manifest}"

4) Edit the DNS Address

If the Windows store crashes and shows error codes such as ‘0x80131500' frequently, then you have to change the DNS address. Usually, these kinds of errors happen when your computer is not able to connect through the DNS server. Therefore, you need to edit the DNS address to resolve the crashing issue. Here are the steps to change the DNS address.

Step 1: Firstly, go to the Control Panel and click on the ‘Network and Sharing Center'.

Step 2: Select the ‘Change adapter settings' option.

Step 3: Now, select a connected adapter with right-click and tap on Properties.

Step 4: Tick option ‘Internet Protocol Version 4(TCP/IPv4) and press on the ‘Properties'.

Step 5: Select the ‘Use the following DNS server addresses' and type the DNS value. The DNS address recommended by Google is ‘8.8.4.4 or 8.8.8.8'. Enter the DNS address and press OK to apply the changes done.

5) Set yourself as an owner

Your computer might crash as you don't own any file on the Windows app. So, the good thing you can do is to give entire permission for the Windows file in case they are pre-existing. But you have to go through a long process to set as an owner on the Windows store.

After fixing the crash issue on the Windows 10, once restart your computer to implement changes done.