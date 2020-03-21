Here's A Fix For Windows 10 Store Crashing Issue

ENGLISH

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Windows 10 is the most popular desktop operating system. Windows 10 offers more features to its users when compared to other operating systems. Windows also provide high software availability than the other OS. One of the main parts of Windows is Software. You can find software as in Android for various purposes in the Windows store. Even though Microsoft Software or the Windows Store has friendly user-interface, there are some crashes and bugs. In this article, we are sharing the essential tips to deal with crashing issues.

     

    Best methods to fix the crashing issue on Windows 10

    The hidden reason for the Windows store crashing depends on the over-loaded data or stored cache files. To solve the crashing issue, simply clear the entire cache. To do that, go to the Start menu, type ‘WSReset.exe' in the search bar and delete all the stored cache files on the Windows store.

    Make sure to set proper date and time on Windows for the smooth functioning of the app. If the date and the time are incorrect, there are chances of several problems such as app crash, connection lost, unusual behavior of the app, etc. There will be high chances for the Windows to get crashed due to the improper date and time. Therefore, ensure to set proper date and time before you try the next methods.

    3) Re-register on Windows Store
     

    Try to register your Windows store account again as it may prevent from crashing. To re-register, open CMD as an admin. On the Command Prompt panel, paste the below command:
    PowerShell - Execution Policy Unrestricted -Command "& {$manifest = (Get -AppxPackage Microsoft. WindowsStore). InstallLocation + ‘AppxManifest.xml'; Add- AppxPackage - DisableDevelopmentMode - Register $manifest}"

    4) Edit the DNS Address

    If the Windows store crashes and shows error codes such as ‘0x80131500' frequently, then you have to change the DNS address. Usually, these kinds of errors happen when your computer is not able to connect through the DNS server. Therefore, you need to edit the DNS address to resolve the crashing issue. Here are the steps to change the DNS address.

    Step 1: Firstly, go to the Control Panel and click on the ‘Network and Sharing Center'.

    Step 2: Select the ‘Change adapter settings' option.

    Step 3: Now, select a connected adapter with right-click and tap on Properties.

    Step 4: Tick option ‘Internet Protocol Version 4(TCP/IPv4) and press on the ‘Properties'.

    Step 5: Select the ‘Use the following DNS server addresses' and type the DNS value. The DNS address recommended by Google is ‘8.8.4.4 or 8.8.8.8'. Enter the DNS address and press OK to apply the changes done.

    5) Set yourself as an owner

    Your computer might crash as you don't own any file on the Windows app. So, the good thing you can do is to give entire permission for the Windows file in case they are pre-existing. But you have to go through a long process to set as an owner on the Windows store.
    After fixing the crash issue on the Windows 10, once restart your computer to implement changes done.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
