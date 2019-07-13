Here's A Fix To Bluetooth Device Pairing Issues In Windows 10

Restart Computer

This mantra is the solution for issues of all sorts. If you are facing issues with your Bluetooth, try turning your computer on and off and this is very likely to solve your problems.

Turn off the Bluetooth device

If turning your computer off and then on doesn't do the trick, turning off the Bluetooth device and then turning it back on again should resolve the issue.

Remove a paired device

There are instances where the problem maker might be with one of the Bluetooth devices, if this is the case, remove it from the paired devices and then pair it again.

Follow the steps below to unpair a Bluetooth device:

Step 1: Access Settings on your Windows PC and then go to Devices.

Step 2: Click on Devices and you will see a list of paired devices here. Click on the device that's giving you trouble and hit the Remove device button.

Step 3: Repair the Bluetooth device.

Remove other connected Bluetooth devices

Using Bluetooth devices at once should not be an issue but there are times when other devices get in the way and mess the connectivity up. So you should disconnect other connected devices and check to see if the one you are trying to connect to is working.

Update Bluetooth Driver

The problems that you're encountering might also be due to bugs in the Bluetooth driver as well. You will need to update your driver in order to fix this. The steps to do so have been listed below:

a) Right-click on the Start Menu to open the Device Manager. You can also access Device Manager from the Quick Access menu which you can get to by using the Windows key and X.

b) Click on the arrow next to Bluetooth to open a list of drivers. Right-click on the adapter and select Update Driver from the menu.

c) Click on Search automatically and follow the instructions on the screen in order to update the driver.

Uninstall Driver

If updating the driver doesn't solve the issue, the next thing you can do is uninstall the driver. The steps to follow are similar to the ones above:

a) Right-click on the Start Menu to open the Device Manager. You can also access Device Manager from the Quick Access menu which you can get to by using the Windows key and X.

b) Click on the arrow next to Bluetooth to open a list of drivers. Right-click on the adapter and select Uninstall Driver from the menu.

Once you have uninstalled the driver, restart your PC. Connect your Bluetooth after five minutes and then install the driver again.

Restart Bluetooth Service

You might run into issues if your Bluetooth service is not enabled as well. Follow the steps given below to enable it again.

Step 1: Open Search on your PC and type services.msc. You can run it through Run prompt as well.

Step 2: Search for Bluetooth Support Service. Check to see if the service is running, if not, right-click on it and select Start from the menu. If the service is running, right-click and select Restart.

Run Troubleshooter

The troubleshooter can get you out of a jam in a lot of situations. Follow the steps given below in order to start the troubleshooting process:

Step 1: Open Settings on your PC and click on Updates & Security.

Step 2: Click on Troubleshoot from the left sidebar.

Step 3: Run the Troubleshooter option to start the automatic process, follow the on-screen instructions.

Update Windows

If the solutions above don't work, check for Windows Updates. To check for updates, go to Settings > Update & Security. Click on Windows Update and hit on the Check for updates button. Install the update if it is available and then restart your PC.