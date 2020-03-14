Here's A Fix To Resolve 'Sim Not Provisioned MM2' Error

The ‘SIM not provisioned' error message is pretty common in a new SIM card. This error message appears when you set up a connection between smartphones and carriers. This error message also occurs when your SIM card is not totally activated. If the error ‘SIM not provisioned MM2' appears in your old SIM, then you are required to consider the following methods.

In this article, we will share the best 4 methods to resolve the ‘SIM not provisioned MM2' error.

Restart your Android phone

When the ‘SIM did not provision and MM2' error message is displayed, restart your Smartphone. If the error is due to network congestion, then it will be fixed. Therefore, it is better to restart your phone before trying other methods. Once you restart, the error message will disappear.

Re-insert the SIM

If restarting your device doesn't solve your problem, then re-insert the SIM card. If the SIM card is not inserted properly, there may be chances of network-related errors. While removing the SIM card, ensure to check the SIM card slot and SIM shape properly. In case the SIM card slot is damaged, it has to be replaced. If both the SIM card and slot are properly placed, then insert the SIM on another Android phone and check for the errors. In case, the error message appears on the other Android phone also, then you need to replace the SIM card only.

Check if the SIM is in Activation or not

A newly registered SIM card usually takes 24-48 hours for activation. So, if the error message appears in a new SIM card, then you have to wait for some more time. You can contact the telecom services to know about your activation process. But you need to verify your identity to know about the SIM card details.

Contact carrier or network provider

After the SIM activation, if you still get the error message, then you have to contact the network or carrier provider. There can be some issues in the activation server, which can be solved from the network provider side. The network provider will solve all your issues related to your ‘SIM not provisioned MM2' error message.