Here's A Simple Trick To View Saved Passwords In Chrome For Android Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Google Chrome is the best web browser for the users and supports all the operating system such as Android, iOS, and many more. Google Chrome is very popular amongst mobile and PC users. Google Chrome has all the important features that the Android user requires. Google Chrome offers a Password manager that saves all your passwords that you type into the websites for later use.

Android users can easily access, export, and delete the saved passwords through the Chrome browser. Even though the Password manager is not that safe to store the password, it provides some security level for the users such as Password/PIN/Pattern before viewing the password. This particular feature is very much helpful as you can copy and paste the saved passwords without having to remember it.

Simple steps to view saved passwords on Chrome for Android

In this article, we will share a simple method to view the saved passwords in Chrome for Android. The following method is easy and can be used on all Android versions. Make sure you are logged into your Gmail account in Google Chrome and you have the latest Chrome browser version for Android, before proceeding with this method. Here, there are simple steps to be followed to view the saved passwords in Chrome browser for Android.

Step 1: Firstly, open the Chrome browser from the home screen or app drawer and click on Google Chrome.

Step 2: Next, click on the three vertical dots at the top-right corner of the screen and press on 'Settings’ from the pop-up menu.

Step 3: Select the 'Passwords’ option from the list. Turn on the 'Saved Passwords’ option under the 'Basics’.

Step 4: In the same screen, you get to see the 'Passwords’ menu.

Step 5: Under the Passwords menu, click on the saved passwords to see more details. Here, you can view the user name, website name, and password. However the password is hidden, you can view it tapping on an eye icon button. Before the password is displayed, you are required to authenticate yourself with lock-screen or fingers-print security whatever you have organized initially. Now, your saved password can be viewed on the plaintext.

