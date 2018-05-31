Here’s how to listen and delete the conversations recorded by Alexa

Amazon Echo is a hands-free smart speaker which you can control with your voice. Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon can be connected to it. It is packed with a ton of features that aims to and makes life much easier for its users, but as a couple in Portland, Oregon recently found out to their surprise, it can also, if the right factors fall into place, record and send your conversations to people without your permission.

After the couple contacted Amazon and got in touch with an Alexa representative, they were apologized to. After going through the logs of their Amazon Echo smart speaker, it was determined that Alexa misinterpreted a conversation that took place between the couple as a command to wake up and then send a message. When a person’s name was uttered in the conversation, this was also taken as a confirmation on the part of Alexa and the message was sent to that person.

Alexa misunderstood the conversation that took place and ended up sending the recording of that conversation to a random person whose name was present in their contact list. It is quite obvious that Alexa is far from a perfect system. Though it might not actually be the tool of a sinister stalker, it would ease a few nerves if you know how to listen to the recordings that Alexa has made and if you can delete the conversations you do not want to be kept around.

If you happen to have an Amazon Echo smart speaker and have the Alexa app installed on your smartphone, all the conversations that have been recorded by Alexa are available to you at your fingertips on the virtual assistant. You can listen to the conversations that have been recorded and delete the files if you want to.

If you want to delete these files, you need to do the following:

1) Open the Alexa app, tap on the hamburger icon which can be found on the left side of the screen.

2) Click on Settings.

3) Scroll down and select History.

4) You can delete the voice recordings individually if you do not wish Alexa to have them.

After listening to all the recordings that have been made by Alexa, you have the option to delete the ones that you do not wish to keep around. The option called 'Delete Voice Recording’ can be used to get rid of all the recordings that you do not wish to keep around. You also have the option of sending feedback to Amazon about the recordings that have been made.