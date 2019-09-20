ENGLISH

    Here's How To Close Inactive Safari Tabs Automatically On iPhone And iPad

    Apple has recently released its latest version of operation system iOS 13, the new iOS version comes with a lot of features especially for the default Safari browser. Now the browser will allow you to close all the inactive tabs after a set of time which users can choose. This means now you need not have to worry about the tabs which are open on the Safari browser.

    Here's How To Close Inactive Safari Tabs Automatically On iPhone

     

    You can set the auto-close tab option for a day, week or month depending on your requirement. Here are more details:

    How To Apply Automatically Close Tabs Setting In Safari On iOS 13

    Do note that this feature is not only for iPhone running on iOS 13, it is also applicable for iPads with iPadOS 13. Here are the steps which you can follow to enable the setting.

    • First, you need to head to the Setting menu on your iPhone or iPad.
    • Click on the Safari option from the Setting menu.
    • Now, you have to scroll down to the tab section.
    • Select the Close Tabs option from the list.
    • Here you can select the duration after which you want inactive tabs to be closed automatically.
    • You can choose from After One Day, After One Week, or After One Month.

    Once you have selected the option, you're all set to go. The automatic close tab feature will be enabled on your iPhone or iPad.

    apple iphone 11 ios 13
    Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
