Here's How To Make YouTube Safe for Kids

YouTube has become a worldwide platform for videos which is also very popular among kids. The videos are really good for kids' mental health but since last year there have been many objections that the kids might be viewing content not suitable for their age or are inappropriate for them.

To tackle these things, YouTube launched the YouTube Kids app which is particularly designed for the kids because the content there is truly kid-friendly. Even parents can access several options over there to make sure that their kids have enough content for their age and do not access anything that is inappropriate.

But even YouTube kids face some complaints from various parties which says that they show certain inappropriate ads about the privacy, content, junk food and even showing certain things containing suicide tips which can be really harmful to the tender brains of the kids. So it is very important to keep this type of content completely away from the kids.

Set a passcode for the YouTube Kids App

This is actually very beneficial to keep the children away from sensitive contents as they have to go bypassing you.

1. Opening the YouTube Kids app on iOS or Android, tap the lock button. It is on the bottom right.

2. Then solve the mathematical problem and click on Submit.

3. Set a proper four-digit passcode and then confirm it. With the help of the passcode, you can access the settings of the app as well as their restrictions. If the kids are completely unaware of the passcode, they will not be able to go beyond the restrictions of the YouTube kids.

Ways to keep the children safe in YouTube kids

After signing into the account, certain steps should be followed so that the children can be kept safe.

1. Open the YouTube kids app.

2. Tap the lock button, which is on the bottom right. There enter the passcode.

3. Tap on settings and there enter your kid's profile name.

4. Enter the Gmail password and log in.

5. To remove the search option, Disable allows searching. That way your kids will not be able to find videos of YouTube kids.

6. You will have to enable approved content. After doing that, you can go to the home screen of the app and choose the channels from where you want your kids to watch videos. That way the channels have been properly approved by a human curator.

7. Enabling Pause Watch History which not be allowing your kids to watch videos from video views and the search terms which are mainly for recommended videos. Without signing in most of the options are there under settings which you can manage but the one with the parental controls will not be available.

Limiting Kids time on YouTube kids

1. Open YouTube kids and tap the lock icon.

2. Tap Timer and set a time limit in between 1 to 60 minutes.

3. Then Tap Start Timer.

You can even report inappropriate videos on YouTube kids.

