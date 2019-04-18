Here's how to play PUBG Mobile on PC Tips Tricks lekhaka-Sujay hegde Play PUBG Mobile on PC legally for free of cost

PUBG has taken the tag of the most popular battle royale game all around the world. It would be okay to say that it is perhaps the most popular game even, trending on the top list for several months now. Millions of users play everyday with scores of tutorials, walkthroughs and guides to aid the novices.

It’s unique interface and gameplay sets it apart from several competitors in the category. PUBG mobile is free to download and play. Additionally, there are some in-app purchases for things such as Royale Pass and other items. The game is not supported by ads, so it’s completely clean. There are no pop-ups or videos interrupting your experience.

PUBG PC, however, isn’t free. It costs about 3.5k to 4k in India, with some online giants providing hefty discounts. This is a big hurdle to those PC gamers who cannot afford the expense. Of course, the way to go ahead would be to use emulators. Emulators are hardware or software that enable one computer system to behave like another computer system.

There are quite a few emulators for PUBG, the most popular ones being BlueStacks and Tencent Games. Tencent Games is great with additional support for games like Arena Of Valor and Honkai Impact 3. It also boasts of precise control with keyboard and mouse combo.

Here’s how you could enjoy PUBG Mobile on your system for free using the emulator developed by Tencent Games -

1. The client has to be downloaded from this link - https://syzs.qq.com/en/

Let the download complete. Once that has finished, install the emulator onto your system.

2. After the installation has been completed, open the emulator. You will see that PUBG Mobile can be selected. Click on Start.

3. The Tencent software is called Gaming Buddy and it will begin to download and install the necessary files needed to run PUBG Mobile on your system.

4. Once it is done, click on it and a prompt for a login will be displayed.

5. Login using any of your IDs - Facebook, Tencent ID, etc. - and the setup will have finished.

6. Run PUBG Mobile and play the game.

Tencent Games will also keep track of all the stats. The one thing to remember here is that using an emulator means that you will be able to compete with and view other emulator players only.