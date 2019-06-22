Here's How To Reset Admin Password in Windows 10 Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

Forgetting the passwords for your social media account or a service you’ve signed up for is something you can rectify by sending a simple 'Forgot your password’ message to your mail or number, a version of this procedure is still in play if you choose to use your Microsoft Account to access your Windows 10 system. All you’ll have to do is head over to the Microsoft website and click on sign in.

An option called 'forgot your password’ will be available here. Choose the recovery email, phone number or Skype Name and you’re all good to go. Things start to get a little tricky if you’re logged into your Windows 10 system by other means. A detailed walkthrough of the methods that you can use to log in to your accounts have been listed below:

Reset Windows 10 Admin Password using Command Line

This method can be used to recover your password if you are logged into another account on your device that has admin privileges to run PowerShell or CommandPrompt. The steps below need to be followed in order to reset the admin privileges using Command Line.

Step 1: Log in to the account, right click on the Start icon then select the Windows PowerShell (Admin) option

Step 2: You need to type in “net user” in the PowerShell window and then click on “Enter.”

The command will list all the user accounts on the system, including the admin account.

Step 3: The next thing that you need to type is “net user ACCOUNT NEWPASS” and press enter.

You should replace ACCOUNT with the name of your admin account and replace NEWPASS with the new password that you wish to use.

Step 4: You should receive a prompt that says “The Command Completed Successfully” if all the instructions have been followed.

All you need to do is head back to the login screen and enter the new password to use the admin account.

Note: The method will only work if you have administrator privileges for PowerShell.

2) Reset Windows 10 Admin Password using Password Reset Disk

This method needs some preemptive action and will only work if you have created a password reset disk beforehand. Follow the steps given below to reset the admin password account using a password reset disk.

Step 1: After you enter an incorrect password on the Windows 10 login screen, press Enter twice. In the next screen, click on the Reset password option with the password reset disk connected to your system.

Step 2: Click on Next in the Password Reset Wizard to start the process.

Step 3: Select the password reset disk from the drop-down menu and then click on Next.

Step 4: Reset the password by typing in a new one in the given text box, confirm the password and add a new hint. Then click on Next.

You have now reset the Windows 10 admin password on your system. If the methods mentioned above do not work for you, it is recommended that you create a password reset disk.

