Here's How To Use Easy Mode On Samsung Smartphones Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

Easy Mode is a handy tool that trims down the vast list of features available on your Samsung smartphone into robust, easy to configure mode. It gives you the tools you need in order to get what you want out of your smartphone. For the users who don't wanna get overwhelmed by all the bells and whistles that a high-end phone comes packed with and would like to get a handle on the features one step at a time, Easy Mode is a godsend.

A bigger font and bigger icons for the apps makes the case for the elderly as well. The home screen is configured with a simpler layout and all of the on-screen items are set in a way that increases readability, the screen zoom is set to maximum so that the experience the user has is decluttered. Non-essential features are also suspended and this is a huge help for first-time users. The steps given below will walk you through how to enable Easy Mode on your Samsung devices.

Enabling Easy Mode on Samsung devices running One UI:

Step 1: Go to Settings on your phone.

Step 2: Scroll down till you find Advanced Features.

Step 3: Scrolling down to the bottom of the page will make you come across an option called "Looking For Something Else?" under which you can find an option called Easy Mode. Click on Easy Mode.

Step 4: You will find two options here. Standard Mode and Easy Mode. Choose Easy Mode to switch from Standard Mode to Easy Mode.

Step 5: Choosing Easy Mode will give you a simpler layout on your home screen and you'll also see that you have bigger fonts available on your phone.

The simpler layout and bigger fonts on the phone are all part of an effort to make the experience of using a smartphone more straightforward.

Adding a contact to your favourite contacts page in Easy Mode is a convenient tool, the steps that you need to follow in order to add contacts to your favourite contacts page have been listed below:

1) Swipe right on your home page in order to access a page with 12 add buttons.

2) Allow permission to read your contacts.

3) You get two options called Create Contact and Add existing account.

4) If you've chosen the latter option, tap on a contact and add it to your Favourite contacts page.

5) You can tap on the Edit button on the top of the favourite contacts page and then hit the minus icon on the top of the contact that you want to remove.

6) When you're prompted to do so, click on Remove.

Adding an app on Home screen in Easy mode

Easy Mode only allows three apps to appear on your Home screen by default, you can get around this and add the apps you want to the home screen by going to the dedicated apps screen and then pressing and holding the app you wish to add to your Home screen. A tiny pop up will allow you to click on the option called Add to home and you're all good to go.

