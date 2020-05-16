Here's How To Use Your Voice To Control Your Android Smartphone Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Google Assistant, developed by Google, is an artificial intelligence that is available on Android smartphones. It is engaged in two-way communications. Primarily the Google assistant is interacted with the natural voice, even though keyboard input supports them. Now the Google assistant manages many tasks such as schedule alarms and events, search the internet, turn on the battery saver, display the email notification, play your favorite song, and lots more.

Many of the Android users are accustomed to the virtual personal assistants on their smart phones like Smartphones, Google Home, Amazon's Echo, iPhones, etc. Most of the users control their smartphones with their voice, without touching the phone. All you need is to have an internet connection. In order to activate the Google Assistant, you need to hold the home button on your device or else simply say "Ok Google".

Some of the basic necessary things which you can ask Google assistant to do are:

1) Say 'Ok Google' to open the Google Assistant on your Android phone.

2)Use can use Google assistant to know about your day's appointments by giving the command. Speak 'Today's appointments' to find out the meetings and appointments on a specific day.

3) Google Assistant will help to set the alarm. Say 'Set alarm' to set reminders or alarms.

4)You can also send messages to your contact name through Google assistant. Speak 'Send messages' and the assistant will ask for whom. Tell the contact name and the message.

5) You can even make calls to your contacts using Google assistant. Speak in 'Call' (with contact name) to call someone.

6) To know information about the sports events, say 'ongoing matches' such as India vs Australia.

7)Google Assistant can also be used to perform searches on the net. Simply speak the 'keywords' and it displays the relevant information.

8) You can also use Google assistant for converting currencies. Just enter terms such as $5 into rupees or Rs.500 into $, etc.

In case you want to control the Android using your voice without an active internet connection, then you need to install an application known as 'Google Voice Access'. This app will offer you more detailed control when compared to the Google assistant.

