    Here's How To Watch 360-Degree Videos On Windows 10

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    For online entertainment, videos play a huge part these days. That is why media and website streaming services of YouTube, Netflix is so much in demand nowadays. For our inclination, we can stream videos in these sites for endless hours. The 360 degrees videos are a very recent innovation in today's digital video.

    Here's How To Watch 360-Degree Videos On Windows 10

     

    With the help of that, the viewers can look at every angle. Although it is a great source of entertainment, it is really difficult to record them as for recording, the camera has to capture the entire video from all the angles possible. The 360-degree videos cannot be played on regular media player solutions. It is best to watch them on Windows 10 OS.

    GOM: There are certain media players and settings that are required to play the 360 degrees videos on Windows 10. The best available free media player for Windows 10 is a GOM player. It is great to play 360 videos and to maintain the quality of the videos, you can go through the settings and options that are amidst the preferences. It is free of cost and you can easily control the videos with ease.

    Video 360 Windows Store: This app is a paid software with the help of which you can play 360-degree videos within the app itself. Apart from 360 videos, it also supports 360 photos. It also supports 3D VR headsets and maintains to control the other features of the 360 videos.

    VLC Media Player: It is a very popular method for various kind of videos. So it even supports 360 videos but only on the latest upgraded version. But it does not support VR headsets and is quite buggy in a lot of ways. On the VLC media player you can control these 360 videos with the help of mouse and keyboard. So it makes it a great software on windows 10 computer to play the 360-degree videos.

     

    Watching Online: If you are suffering from a dearth of any third party software on your Windows 10, you can freely watch the 360-degree videos online. It is really the easiest way to watch the 360-degree video clips as many of these videos are very easily available on YouTube and various other streaming platforms of Videos. You can even use the 360-degree filters on YouTube so that you can locate the videos. It is a great way to watch these videos as you do not have to install or buy any new software for it.

    These are some of the most popular software with the help of which you can watch these videos very easily as well as can watch them online, whichever way is possible for you. Usually no kind of problems are faced while watching these videos with the help of this software, even then if you face any such issues, you can easily take help from the app support so that it gets solved immediately.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
