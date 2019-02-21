Here's how you can stop Facebook tracking your location all the time Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma Here's how you can stop Facebook tracking your location all the time and allow it to do the same only when you use it.

Facebook has faced a lot of issues last year, and it has a habit of recording user data to create profiles which advertisers can target, and that also includes the location data of your phone. Not everyone will encourage this process and if you are among the one who doesn't want to share your location data with Facebook then you can stop the mobile app from tracking your location and allow it to do the same only when you use it.

Facebook has also rolled out a new location control for Android user, which send alerts to both iOS and Android users to check their location setting for the app.

Here's how you can stop the Facebook app from tracking your location

For iOS users

First, you need to open the Facebook app on your phone and head to the Setting and Privacy option and tap on the Settings.

While scrolling down you can Privacy section where you will find Location option.

Click on Location and select your preferred setting. It will show you a pop-up which reads, " Facebook uses this to provide more relevant and personalised experiences, such as help with checking in, finding local events and getting betters ads" from here you can select "Only While Using the App" this will stop the app from tracking your location when you are not using it.

You can also totally turn off the location history by a toggle so that Facebook doesn't keep a record of places you've visited.

For Android users

First, you need to open the Facebook app on your phone and head to the Setting and Privacy option and tap on the Settings.

While scrolling down you will get Privacy section then you have to tap on Location option.

Simply tap on the Location services to turn off the location tracking.