Here’s The Fix To Resolve Google Play Won’t Sign In Error

Update and reboot

The OS updates from Google often features critical patches and fixes for bugs. Open Settings and go to the option called System and find System Update on this list to check the version of Android that you are currently using. Click on this to check for updates and install any updates that are available. Once you're done with this, all you need to do is restart your phone and you're all good to go.

Internet Connection

You can make sure that you have a working internet connection by using a speed test site. Switching the Wi-Fi network you are on is also a good idea. After you've done it, check to see if you can log in to the Play Store now.

Data Usage

Even if you a decent internet connection and all the other apps are working fine, it is possible that Play Store doesn't have access to the Internet, you can restrict internet access on an app to app basis. To check this, go to Settings and tap on Manage apps or if you are on a different UI, search for a list of installed and system apps.

Look for Play Store and Play Services here and tap on Play Store first. Under Restrict Data usage, check to see if it can access the Internet on mobile data and Wi-Fi. Repeat the same process for Play Services.

App permissions

Updates and security apps could also mess up app permissions. To check this, open Settings and go to Manage apps. Let's take a look at App permissions and make sure it has access to Storage and other services. Repeat the same for Play Store Services and make sure it has all the necessary permissions to function as well. Try to sign in to Play Store again.

Clear Data and Cache

Old data and cache files can be responsible for odd behavior as well. Deleting this data and files will have no effect on your phone. Go back to Settings and Manage Apps just like before and then select Play Store and Play Store Services. Tap on Clear Data at the bottom of the screen and choose Clear Cache and then Clear all data. This might help you to sign in to your Google account again.

Uninstall Play Store/Services updates

Updates can bring more than features and updates at times and it is possible that your recent Play Store update brought a bug with it. If you think this is the case, go to the Play Store option and tap on Uninstall Updates at the bottom of the screen.

Sign out or into your Google Account

Take a look at other Google apps like Gmail and see if they are working or if they need you to sign in. It would be a good thing to sign out and back into your account if you have come this far. Open Settings and tap on Sync to find a list of all the accounts that you have added to your phone. Choose Google here. You will find an option to remove your account here. To add Google back, go back to the previous screen and at the bottom, tap on the option called Add Account and follow the on-screen instructions.