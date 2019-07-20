Just In
Here’s The Fix To Resolve Google Play Won’t Sign In Error
Despite the surge of various other resources, Google Play Store is still one of the most reliable and trusted sources to download and install apps. Apps and games are not the only things that are available on the platform either. You also have the option of renting movies, buying eBooks and even music through Google Play.
The fact that other sources that allow you to download apps could be riddled with malware or bugs makes Play Store that much more preferable over other third-party marketplaces. But there are instances where the Google Play Store doesn’t allow you to log in to it. If this happens, some of the steps that you can take to resolve it as given below:
Update and reboot
The OS updates from Google often features critical patches and fixes for bugs. Open Settings and go to the option called System and find System Update on this list to check the version of Android that you are currently using. Click on this to check for updates and install any updates that are available. Once you're done with this, all you need to do is restart your phone and you're all good to go.
Internet Connection
You can make sure that you have a working internet connection by using a speed test site. Switching the Wi-Fi network you are on is also a good idea. After you've done it, check to see if you can log in to the Play Store now.
Data Usage
Even if you a decent internet connection and all the other apps are working fine, it is possible that Play Store doesn't have access to the Internet, you can restrict internet access on an app to app basis. To check this, go to Settings and tap on Manage apps or if you are on a different UI, search for a list of installed and system apps.
Look for Play Store and Play Services here and tap on Play Store first. Under Restrict Data usage, check to see if it can access the Internet on mobile data and Wi-Fi. Repeat the same process for Play Services.
App permissions
Updates and security apps could also mess up app permissions. To check this, open Settings and go to Manage apps. Let's take a look at App permissions and make sure it has access to Storage and other services. Repeat the same for Play Store Services and make sure it has all the necessary permissions to function as well. Try to sign in to Play Store again.
Clear Data and Cache
Old data and cache files can be responsible for odd behavior as well. Deleting this data and files will have no effect on your phone. Go back to Settings and Manage Apps just like before and then select Play Store and Play Store Services. Tap on Clear Data at the bottom of the screen and choose Clear Cache and then Clear all data. This might help you to sign in to your Google account again.
Uninstall Play Store/Services updates
Updates can bring more than features and updates at times and it is possible that your recent Play Store update brought a bug with it. If you think this is the case, go to the Play Store option and tap on Uninstall Updates at the bottom of the screen.
Sign out or into your Google Account
Take a look at other Google apps like Gmail and see if they are working or if they need you to sign in. It would be a good thing to sign out and back into your account if you have come this far. Open Settings and tap on Sync to find a list of all the accounts that you have added to your phone. Choose Google here. You will find an option to remove your account here. To add Google back, go back to the previous screen and at the bottom, tap on the option called Add Account and follow the on-screen instructions.
