How to activate Amazon Prime membership on Vodafone RED postpaid plans

Vodafone RED, like most companies, has taken a lot of effort in order to market their brand and entice their customers. From the lowest guaranteed bill, unlimited international roaming to mobile insurance. In an effort to provide its users with more benefits, Vodafone has revamped its RED postpaid plans to offer more data and bundled subscriptions to a number of video-streaming services to their users. You get 40GB of data on the basic Rs. 399 plan, and close to 75 GB of data if you are on the plan of 499/month.

In addition to getting twice the data, there are other perks involved as well, you receive a complimentary one-year Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime subscription. All Vodafone RED postpaid plans that are priced at Rs. 399 and above offer a 1-year Amazon Prime membership for free.

But keep in mind that you won’t get the free membership if you’re already an Amazon Prime user. This offer is only available to new customers. However, the Vodafone Play membership is available for everyone. Live TV, popular shows, latest movies and trending music videos are available to you at this one-stop entertainment If you have just upgraded to new plans, you can follow the steps mentioned below in order to activate the one-year complimentary membership.

Vodafone RED users will get access to an Amazon Prime membership for an entire year at no extra cost. Amazon Prime users get access to Amazon Originals, streaming video, audio, and plenty of other benefits for a monthly or yearly fee.

Steps to take in order activate the Amazon Prime membership on Vodafone

Step 1: The first thing that you need to do is download the My Vodafone app on your Android or iOS smartphone

Step 2: The next step will be to and login to the Vodafone Play app by making use of your credentials.

Step 3: After you log in to your account, you can scroll down on the home page till you find a card that reads “Your RED box” and on the card, click on “Unbox your benefits.” You will then be asked to download the Vodafone Play app.

Step 4: After you log in to the Vodafone Play app, you will see a card which you can tap in order to activate Amazon Prime Video. This will open up the app and you will be prompted to log in if you haven’t done so already.

Step 5: If you are indeed new to Amazon Prime, a one-year membership will be activated on your account.

After this, you will be able to enjoy watching movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video for a whole year. You will also be able to get access to other benefits like free two-day shipping if you ever buy products from Amazon India.

Vodafone is the first telecom service provider to partner with Amazon Prime Video India. Either way, users who make use of Vodafone get access to additional content even if they are already on Amazon through the Vodafone Play app.