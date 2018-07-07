Everyone likes adding a story to their Instagram profile. With your Instagram story, you would be able to tell your friends and followers the recent happenings in your life. In fact, it is due to this reason; the Story feature of Instagram is the most loved feature of the platform. Instagram has recently rolled out many features in the app. And one of them includes the freedom to add music to the Instagram stories.

Many users wonder how to add music to Instagram Stories, today we will discuss that. Our short and simple guide will help you in adding music to your Instagram stories, which in turn will make your stories more engaging and compelling for your viewers. So, let’s begin.

How to add music to Instagram Stories?

You must have seen many Instagrammers who use a different kind of music in their stories. If you are wondering how they add music to their stories, then you are in the right place. For adding music to Instagram stories, all you need to do is follow the steps given below.

1. Open a music app on your smartphone. Select the song that you want to use in your Instagram story.

2. Choose the part of the song that you want to play in the story with the help of the time bar and then tap on pause. If you want the perfect timing, try to pause the song 2 seconds before the actual point.

3. Open your Instagram app and tap on the camera icon placed in the upper left section of the app. The camera will open up the page for stories.

4. Swipe up the bottom part of the screen, and this will bring the Control Center of the app in the display. Swipe left to open the music that you want to add in your story and then tap Play.

5. Close Control Center quickly and then start recording your video in the app itself.

6. For including the video in the Instagram story, tap on the plus icon.

By completing step number six, you would be successfully able to add music to your Instagram story. You need to take proper care of the placement of your finger. You are trying to record music for your story, and therefore, your hands shouldn’t be covering any of the speakers in any way.

The song that you are going to select for your Instagram story should match with the video that you are sharing. There should be some kind of connection between your video and the song.

Wrap Up

Follow the guide given below to add music to Instagram stories and take your follows to a pleasant visual world.