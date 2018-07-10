How to add soundtrack, use emoji slider or conduct polls on Instagram Stories

Instagram is used far and wide by millions of users. It is quite hard to walk into a crowded room and not find someone who has never used Instagram or at least have heard about it. There has been a steady increase in the number of people who use the app because they have managed to stay relevant by coming up with ways to keep people hooked and making their interface more captivating and interesting for their users.

The app which only allowed square photographs to be uploaded when it made its debut, now allows users to put up their photos, videos, and stories. In addition to all of this, the service has now added more features to their stories. These include emoji sliders, yes or no polls, story soundtracks.

If these features that are available on Instagram have piqued your interest and you wish to learn more about how you can make use of these features, you can use the step-by-step guide given below to learn how to make use of these features that are available on Instagram stories.

Emoji Slider

1) Access the Instagram app and click on the 'Camera’ icon that is available on the top-left corner of the app.

2) You can now select a new image or choose an image from your gallery.

3) You should now pick the third icon from the right which is the Emoji icon or you can access the Emoji panel by swiping up.

4) You can then tap on the Emoji Slider option and then click on it in order to add it to your story.

5) The last thing that you need to do is type your question, pick your emoji for the slider and then post it.

Conduct Polls

1) Access the Instagram app and click on the 'Camera’ icon that is available on the top-left corner of the app.

2) You can now select a new image or choose an image from your gallery.

3) You should now pick the third icon from the right which is the Emoji icon or you can access the Emoji panel by swiping up.

4) Select the 'Polls’ option in order to add it to your story.

5) Type up your question and then modify the response to sync with your query.

Adding a Soundtrack

1) Access the Instagram app and click on the 'Camera’ icon that is available on the top-left corner of the app.

2) You can now select a new image or choose an image from your gallery.

3) You should now pick the third icon from the right which is the Emoji icon or you can access the Emoji panel by swiping up.

4) Find the 'Music’ option and then click on it to add it to your story. Choose the song of your choice from your library and then add it.

5) After selecting the song of your choice, you have the option to fast-forward or rewind the song till you locate the specific part of the song that you wish to add to your story and then share it.