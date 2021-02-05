ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Cryptocurrency is seeing an all-time high all across the globe and Bitcoin is not the only currency that is grabbing all the headlines. The latest one to join the list is Dogecoin. The new Bitcoin alternative rose to fame overnight following a shoutout from Elon Musk. The cryptocurrency has been developed by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

    How And Where To Buy Dogecoin Cryptocurrency In India

     

    The software engineer duo's goal was to bring a hassle-free payment system which is a hit amongst the masses. Dogecoin's functionality and usage are almost identical to Bitcoin. The altcoin is free of any regulatory body and also doesn't have restrictions from any central bank. Besides Elon Musk's tip-off, the popular "Doge" face logo from memes (Shiba Inu dog face) is what distinguishes the cryptocurrency from the crowd.

    Users are flooding the internet with queries searching Dogecoin price and ways to buy it online. If Dogecoin has got your interest as well and you are curious about its market value and planning to buy this altcoin then this article is what you need to go through.

    Where To Buy Dogecoin?

    To buy the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, you don't have to visit any physical store. The altcoin can be purchased online via different platforms. You can also use crypto mining apps and trading to buy Dogecoin online. Do note that you don't necessarily have to make payments using an alternate mode of digital currency or crypto coins.

    The same can be done using other available payment modes such as bank transfers, UPI/ digital payment apps, credit cards, etc. Since this digital currency is supported in over 25 countries its availability isn't an issue. You just need to head to an online market place supporting crypto trading where you can buy Dogecoin. Currently, the price for a single Dogecoin is around Rs. 3.42 in India and the value is expected to rise in the coming days.

    Story first published: Friday, February 5, 2021, 14:10 [IST]
