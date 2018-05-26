How to block an unwanted number on your smartphone

Everyone who has ever owned a phone has at one point had to answer calls they do not need to. These scenarios often manifest in the form of getting hounded by telemarketers selling us things we never knew were imperative for survival or a certain someone trying to rekindle something that isn’t even there anymore.

Anyway, this is no longer an issue as there are options for users to block unwanted calls in their operating systems of your smartphones, like iOS or Android, or enlisting the help of your carrier network or the National Do Not Call Registry. Given below is a guide listing the options available to free yourself from the burden of unwanted calls:

Block calls on iOS 7 or later

Apple has an inbuilt utility that lets you block calls and protect you to from unwanted calls. You will no longer be plagued by calls, texts or FaceTime requests from the blocked numbers. But the send receipts and other alerts will still appear on the sender’s device as usual. This means that the individual who has been blocked will not realize that they have been blocked. You just need to do the following:

1) Go to the section called Phone. In iOS 11, you will need to go to General and then Phone.

2) Under Calls section, you will find an option called Call Blocking & Identification.

3) This will forward you to a different page.

4) You can add the number you want to over here.

5) You can also access Messages or FaceTime through Settings to access the same Blocked menu.

6) Tap on the blue button that says Block Contact and select the number you want to block.

7) To unblock a user, click on the Edit option in the top-right corner and then the red subtraction sign beside the user you want to unblock.

8) Tap the red Unblock button to confirm the changes.

9) You can also block unknown numbers by going to your 'recents’ and scrolling down to the number you want blocked and clicking the 'I’ next to the number.

Block calls on Android.

In order to block unwanted calls on Android, you need to do the following:

1) Go to Phone.

2) Tap on the Overflow button (three-dot button).

3) Select Settings and then the option called Blocked numbers.

4) Add the number that you would like to block.

Different variants of the Android OS running on different devices will have slight variations in this process.

National Do Not Call Registry

The Federal Trade’s Commission’s Do Not Call Registry allows you to add up to three numbers at a time. But you will have to enter your email address as well in order to confirm your registration. To add your number, you will have to go to DoNotCall.gov and register your number. The FTC will add your number in a day but if you are hounded by Telemarketers even after a month, you will need to lodge a complaint with the FTC.