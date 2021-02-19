Just In
- 1 hr ago Nokia 3.4 To Go On Sale In India Tomorrow: Price And Offers
-
- 1 hr ago TRAI Data In December: Airtel Adds 4 Million Customers
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 9 Specifications Spotted On AIDA64 Benchmark: 65W Fast Charging And More Details
- 3 hrs ago Apple Wants To Build iPads In India: How Will It Benefit India?
Don't Miss
- News Ready for Kerala chief ministership if BJP wins, will focus on infra development: E Sreedharan
- Movies Pogaru Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Finance Govt To Release Rs 2.97 Lakh Crore More Subsidy This Fiscal
- Sports ISL 2020-21: MCFC vs JFC Preview: Make or break for Jamshedpur with Mumbai eager to climb back on top
- Education TNUSRB Constable Result 2021 Declared, Check Final Answer Key And Cut-off Marks
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit in Goa In February
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 N-Line Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Its Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Last-Minute Maternity Goal In A Printed Beige Dress As She Steps Out With Son Taimur
How Can We Change Country And Language Settings On Windows 10 OS?
Laptops and PCs are amongst the most commonly used gadgets besides smartphones. Microsoft's Windows OS is what you would find on a major chunk of computing devices. The latest version of Windows available for laptops and PCs is the Windows 10 OS. This OS is also powering some of the tablets powered by the Windows OS. It allows a user to perform multiple tasks with ease. The company has been adding new features to enhance the user experience on this computing platform.
One of the oldest features which have been available through different versions of the Windows OS is the 'country and language' and 'date and time' feature. You can make changes to both these options manually on your laptop and PCs. This article is centered around the steps to change the country and language settings on Windows 10 OS. Take a look:
Steps To Change Country And Language Settings On Windows 10 OS
Step 1: To change the country and language settings on the Windows 10 OS you need to go it first click on the 'Start' menu.
Step 2: Open the control panel for the next step.
Step 3: Once the control panel is open go to the 'Change date, time, or number formats' option. Notably, the same tab can also be used to change the date and time depending on the regions.
Step 4: Now, select the 'Region and Language' option. This option will let you change the country on your laptop and PC.
Step 5: You can make changes to the language settings from the same 'Change date, time, or number formats' on your computer or PC.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000