How Can We Schedule Text Messages On Telegram?

Telegram is one of the most popular alternates available for WhatsApp on smartphones and laptops/PCs. The instant messaging service saw a surge in its user base soon after WhatsApp announced its new ser of privacy guidelines for the users. The latter came under the radar for the new set of privacy rules that stated the users' data will be shared with its parent company Facebook. However, even with WhatsApp clearing all the scenarios, the masses still were looking out for other options.

Telegram's popularity can also be credited to the multiple features that make messaging easy and fun to use. The application also lets you transfer files such as images, videos, and documents, etc. You can also share location and voice notes on Telegram. The voice call feature is also available which is the same as WhatsApp.

Telegram messaging application several other features which you might have not yet used or have been trying to do so. We have been helping you out with tips and tricks to make use of all such features on Telegram. We have shared the steps to use this application on laptops and PCs and also have helped you with transferring WhatsApp chat to Telegram.

In this article, we will be sharing tips on how to schedule a message on the Telegram messenger. Before we proceed with the steps, we would like to add that we are taking Android smartphones as a reference here. However, the steps wouldn't be much different on iOS devices and also on laptops and PCs.

What Are The Steps To Schedule A Message On Telegram?

Step 1: Open the Telegram messenger application on your respective smartphones.

Step 2: Make sure you have logged in or have completed the registration if you are a new user.

Step 3: Go to the contact or the chat window where you want to schedule a message.

Step 4: Tap and hold the message tab. Type in the text before you follow this step.

Step 5: You will get two options, i.e, 'Schedule Message' and 'Send without sound'. Select the first

Step 6: Now, set the schedule for the message to be delivered to the contact.

