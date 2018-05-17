Here's how you can change voices for Google Assistant

Google Assistant is currently available on 500 million+ devices, which includes Android, iOS phones, Speakers, TV etc. In case of Android devices, they need to run Android 6.0 or higher. Advancements that have been made in Google Assistant have been plenty, the newest addition to the list is the addition of six new voices in addition to the two that already exist, there have also been reports that John Legend’s voice will be available later in the year.

Coming back to the voices that have been made, out of the six that have been added, three are male while rest are female, the even-numbered ones being male and the rest female. Eight Is the number of voices that are available for you to choose from. The Google Assistant is already available in Hindi in phones and tablets. Unfortunately, this option is not available to you if you are using Google Home or Google Home mini speaker.

The newest achievement that has been studied is the ability to call restaurants or order dinner, Google’s new Duplex technology allows it to mimic human speech and carry out a human conversation on its own. This feature will be tested in the US and will be limited to English.

The procedures to follow in order to change the voice in your device have been listed below:

Android

Phone and tablet 1) Long pressing the Home button to bring up the Google Assistant 2) Tapping on the blue Drawer icon on the top-right corner to access Google Assistant's Explore panel. 3) Go to settings by tapping on the three-dot menu on the top-right corner. 4) You will be able to access Settings through here. 5) Go to Preferences from here. 6) Select Assistant voice. 7) You can choose the voice of the Assistant from here. 8) Select the voice of your choice from the options available. You can preview the voice here. 9) Exit the page and the new voice of your preference will be selected. Speaker 1) Open the Google Home app on your Android phone or tablet 2) Select the three vertical lines on the top-right corner to access the menu 3) Choose More settings from the list given. 4) Tap on preferences. 5) Go to Assistant Voice from here. 6) Choose the voice of your preference from here. 7) Your voice will be set after you exit from the page. iOS iPhone and iPad 1) The first thing you need to do is access the Google Assistant app from your iPhone or iPad. 2) You will have to go to the blue drawer on the top right in order to explore. 3) Select the three-dot icon and then the settings. 4) Select Preferences 5) Now choose Assistant voice 6) Select the voice of your preference from here. Speaker 1) Open the Google Home app on your iPhone or iPad. 2) Access the Menu by clicking on the three-line menu on the top-left corner. 3) After this, go to More settings. 4) Tap on preferences. 5) Choose Assistant voice to explore the options available. 6) Choose the voice that you prefer.