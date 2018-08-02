How to check battery health in windows 10

Though all the specifications that you have loaded your computer up with are very important to how well it functions, all of these are of no use if the battery life is faulty. Fortunately, Windows 10 has features available that allow you to keep an eye on the status of your laptop’s health and make the changes that are necessary to make sure that your laptop is functioning at its best.

It is quite simple to keep an eye on your computer’s battery status. The only thing that you need to make sure of is that you are using an administrator account if you there are multiple accounts in the device that you are making use of.

Checking the battery health of your Windows 10 laptop

If you wish to keep an eye on the health of your Windows 10 laptop, access the Command Prompt from the Start menu.

Type the following in:

powercfg/batteryreport

This process will take a minute or more to complete.

If you happen to be running the latest versions of Windows 10, right click on the Start menu and pick Windows PowerShell (Admin).

The report that you receive might not be that detailed if you’re using a new OS. You need to generate a battery report after you’ve gone through a few power cycles. You will be able to get a report without any issues once you have used your battery for a few days.

The location where your report has been saved will be indicated once your laptop is done with the report. You can have a look at the report by clicking on the icon and accessing File Explorer. You can also use the search bar to locate the report. The other option to access the battery report is by clicking on Win+R and entering the location of the report. The location will look like this “C:WINDOWSsystem32energy-report.html.”

Opening the report will let you look at all the necessary information about your laptop’s battery. You can use the “Recent Usage” section of the report to look at when your laptop was on and off (Active/Suspended). You will be able to see how much capacity your laptop has left in it.

You will be able to understand how well your laptop will be able to hold up by keeping an eye on the Battery Capacity and the Usage History. Using the Battery life estimates section will be able to give you an idea of how long you can use your laptop for. This will make sure that your laptop does not shut down right when you’re in the middle of something important.

Conclusion

Being aware of the health of your laptop will help you to keep an eye on your laptop’s battery health. This will help you know when you should start looking for a replacement for your laptop’s battery. The best course of action to follow is cultivating healthy battery habits which will stop you from doing anything that will reduce your laptop’s battery health.