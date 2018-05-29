How to check if your Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account been hacked

Now a day, your social media account contains your life history. It is therefore essential to keep your social media account safe from the hands of the hackers. Sometimes, it is evident that your social media account has been hacked when you notice and hear stuff like an unknown post or message have been shared.

A social media account contains many private information, and therefore one should take quick action if you have the slightest bit of idea that your account has been hacked. One should check from time to time whether their account has been hacked or not.

Here are few ways of checking if your Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account has been hacked or not.

How to check if your Facebook account has been hacked?

You can check whether your Facebook account has been hacked or not by a following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to 'Settings.’

Step 2: Click on 'Security and Login.’

Step 3: Click on 'Where you’re logged in.’

This will show you an entire list of the devices that have logged on your device along with the name of the place. If you find an unrecognized device, you will know that your account has been hacked.

How to check if your Instagram account has been hacked?

An easy way of checking whether your Instagram account has been hacked or not is by seeing posts from the people that you don’t remember following and also likes on such images. These are signs that your account has been hacked. After noticing such actions, if you still have access to your account, change your password immediately.

And also immediately opt-out from any third-party access to your account. Don’t forget to go for the two-factor authentication for giving the security system a boost.

How to check if your Twitter account has been hacked?

The process of checking whether your Twitter account has been hacked or not is similar to that of Facebook. Follow the steps given below to check whether your Twitter account has been hacked or not:

1. Go to 'Settings and Privacy.’

2. Click on 'Privacy and Safety.’

3. Select 'See your Twitter Data.’

Now check your Twitter data page. You will be able to see the entire history of your account here. Also under the 'Accounts history’ and 'Apps & Devices’ section, you will be able to look at the details of the phones, apps, and browsers that have accessed your Twitter account. The sad thing here is that you can’t take immediate action in Twitter, unlike Facebook. However, you can always change the password of your account to remain safe. You can again go for the two-step verification in Twitter for giving an extra layer of protection to your account.

Wrap Up

Always sign up for the two-step security verification for your social media accounts. Though this doesn’t ensure that your account cannot be hacked, still, you can be sure about the fact that it won’t be possible to hack your account quickly.