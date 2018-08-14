How to check processor details in linux

Vendor and model of processor

Search the /proc/cpuinfo file with the grep command.

$ cat /proc/cpuinfo | grep vendor | uniq

vendor_id : GenuineIntel

Once you learn the name of the processor, you can use the model name to look up the exact specifications online on Intel's website.

$ cat /proc/cpuinfo | grep 'model name' | uniq

model name : Intel(R) Core(TM)2 Quad CPU Q8400 @ 2.66GHz

Architecture

The Iscpu command can be used to learn more about the architecture

$ lscpu

Architecture: x86_64

CPU op-mode(s): 32-bit, 64-bit

Byte Order: Little Endian

.....

This proves that the architecture is x86_64 which is 64 bit.

Frequency

The frequency/speed of the processor is reported by both Iscpu and /proc/cpuinfo

$ lscpu | grep -i mhz

CPU MHz: 1998.000

$ cat /proc/cpuinfo | grep -i mhz | uniq

cpu MHz : 1998.000

The number of cores

If you have multiple cores in your CPU, your processor speed will also be much faster.

The Iscpu command will indicate the "cores per socket"

$ lscpu

Architecture: x86_64

CPU op-mode(s): 32-bit, 64-bit

Byte Order: Little Endian

CPU(s): 4

On-line CPU(s) list: 0-3

Thread(s) per core: 1

Core(s) per socket: 4

Socket(s): 1

But counting only the number of processors would give you wrong numbers because, in hyperthreaded processors, the number of processors that the operating system sees is twice the number of cores. However /proc/cpuinfo has a field that is named ‘core id' which is a unique id for each core in a single processor. To know the actual number of cores on the processor, you can count the core id.

$ cat /proc/cpuinfo | grep -i 'core id'

core id : 0

core id : 2

core id : 1

core id : 3

Hyper threading

Hyper threading allows individual cores to behave like 2 logical processing units. This will increase the processing power of each core. You will need to compare two different values to learn if a processor has threading or not.

If the number of processing units is equal to the number of cores, that means there is no hyper threading. If the number of processing units is more than the number of cores, then there is hyperthreading.