How to check your PF account balance following simple steps Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma Here's how you can check your PF account balance online by following some simple steps.

If you're a working professional then you must know about the Provident fund (PF) which is deducted by your company. Basically, Indian companies deduct a portion from your salary and deposit it to your EPF account. For example, if your company is deducting Rs 5000 from your account as PF, then it will also add the same amount and deposited it to your EPF account. Now the question is how you will check your PF balance, most of us don't know how simple is to check our EPF balance. In this article, we will let you know how to check your EPS balance in some simple steps.

Online PF balance check via UAN

First, you need to ensure that you have activated your UAN (Universal Account Number). It took six hours to get activated.

Once you are done with the activation, you have the access to your activated UAN account.

Now you have to head to the EPFO website where you need to login to your UAN account by filling your credentials.

Once you are logged in you will get to see, all the details related to your EPF account. Here you need to select the 'View PassBook' option which will get you the access to your net balance.

Send an SMS to check PF balance

In order to get access to your PF balance via SMS first, you need to ensure that your UAN is activated.

Now you need to send an SMS with the register mobile number. Type EPFOHO UAN and send it to 7738299899.

As soon as you send the SMS you will receive an SMS displaying your PF balance.

A missed call is enough for PF balance check

You can also get access to the PF balance by giving a simple miss call to a number.

But before that make sure you have activated your UAN with your mobile number, and integrated KYC details with the account.

If that is done then give a missed call to +911122901406 with your register mobile number.

After this, you will receive an SMS with your PF account balance details.