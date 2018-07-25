How to clear Google Maps search and location history on Android

Gone are the days of asking annoyed pedestrians or fellow commuters for directions and then ending up exactly where you started. Google Maps has removed the need for this by providing accurate maps that show exactly where you are, the destination that you need to go to, and the route that you need to take in order to get there. Google Maps is something you fire up even when you’re traveling to a place that you know.

The problem with this is that it is not really convenient to have locations that aren’t related to you take up space in your history. There are several one-off destinations that you will never travel back to that you do not need to save in your app’s history. And there are also times where you might have added the wrong address into your search bar. Those things coming back as a suggested destination is not something you want to deal with either.

Though the option of removing all the unneeded information is in the web, you can still remove specific searches and locations you have navigated to from the Maps on your phone.

If your goal is to get rid of everything in the Google Maps history on your phone, following the steps that are given below will help you achieve this.

If what you want to do is clear the items in your search or location history in Google Maps, it will only take a few moments.

a) Open Google Maps, swipe in from the left side and then click on Settings.

b) Clicking on Maps history will show you a list of every single place that you have ever navigated to.

c) To remove an item, you can click on the x that is on the right side of the entry.

d) You will need to confirm your choice in the pop up that appears in order to delete the item completely.

e) If you have deleted a search, the option will no longer pop up as a suggested entry when you do make new searches.

f) The same thing applies to routes, the route that you have deleted will not pop up again when you get directions to a location nearby.

What you need to keep in mind is that if you have more than a handful of locations that you need to get rid of, scrolling through a never-ending list of locations that you need to get rid of is not the option that might be one of your choices.

To get a glimpse at the location history of all the devices that are connected to your Google Account, you can take a look at your Google Maps history dashboard. This will be available to you on the browser in your computer. You can take a look at your Google Maps history and then adjust the location settings on your phone accordingly.