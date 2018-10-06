How To clone your Android to another

Losing your phone is one of the worst things that could happen to you. All your contacts, the messages you sent, the pictures you took, the progress you made on your favorite game or records of the progress you made on a fitness app. The list of the details that have changed because you lost your phone is endless.

Even getting a new phone might not be enough to recover from the loss of your old one, but there are ways in which you can recover a lot of your data if you take the steps necessary. You can also transfer information from your current phone to your new one by doing the following steps.

How to Clone you One Android To Another

All you need to do is have an app called CLONEit installed on your android device and by making use of this tool, you can clone your device and all the data in it. If this is something you would like to learn how to do, take a close look at the steps given below:

1) The first thing that you need to do, as has been mentioned before is to make sure that you have downloaded and installed the CLONEit app on your Android device where you are cloning data and on the other Android device you’re cloning data from.

2) The next step is to launch the app. You will need to launch the app on both of your Android devices. You will have two options called Sender and Receiver.

3) On the device that you wish to clone, you will have to tap on the option called Sender. You will need to click on Receiver on the device which will be made the clone.

4) After you have done the steps given above, the scanning process will begin and the sender device will recognize the receiver device and you will have to tap on the device that is being shown on your screen.

5) After you have successfully paired up your devices, the wifi hotspot on your devices will get activated on both the devices. The data transfer will begin and in just a few minutes, all your data will be moved to your other Android device.

Dr. Fone-Switch

This is the method to rely on if you wish to transfer your data between devices with different operating systems like iOS and Android. You can use this software to clone one android to another as well. We will be listing the steps you’ll have to take when you use the software to clone Android to another.

1) The first thing you’ll have to do is download and install Dr. Fone-Switch on your computer and connect your Android devices to the system. You should then launch the Dr. Fone toolkit.

2) In the options that are listed, you will find an option called 'Switch’ which will detect the Android smartphones connected to your computer.

3) You will have to mark one as the Source and the other as the Destination.

4) You will select the types of data that you wish to transfer over here.

5) Click on the 'Start Transfer’ option to make the tool start transferring data to the other device.

You can also use an app called Phone Clone which is similar to CLONEit to transfer your data from one phone to another.