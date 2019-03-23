How to connect your Mac to a Wi-Fi network? Tips Tricks lekhaka-Sujay hegde Troubleshoot your mac' Wi-Fi connectivity issues using these simple tricks

During certain moments of working, you’ll notice that your Mac isn’t connecting to your WiFi network. Usually, you’d restart the system and try connecting once more. This may not always work and we won’t know what to do in these scenarios. Here are some troubleshooting methods.

1. Check your network

The foremost thing to check is if it’s your network’s fault. Try connecting another device, if it does, then it’s your Mac which is the bearer of the issue.

2. Check Ethernet cable

If you use a cable to connect to the internet, chances are that something’s up with the LAN cable. Check if it’s securely fixed, otherwise re-plug it with a different cable. This can be done even if you don’t use a LAN cable to connect, since it allows you to access the internet for a while.

3. Interference

Sometimes, your Mac might be far away from the router. Or the router is placed behind thick walls or in an inappropriate position. The signal interference may cause your Mac to not connect.

4. Check the obvious

Check if your Mac actually has the WiFi on or not. If it is on, then check to see if the connected network is the right one. Chances are that it might be connected to a different network.

5. Update

Update MacOS. System issues are usually caused by outdated softwares in need of updates. You can do this on Mojave by hitting the apple logo on the top left corner. Click on About This Mac and you’ll find the Software Update option.

6. Forget the WiFi network

A simple trick that often works is to forget the current network and re-enter credentials to reconnect. To do this, click on the apple logo and go to System Preferences > Network > Advanced. You’ll get the list of networks, select the one you want to disconnect from and click on the minus sign.



7. Change router channel

The router uses channels to connect. Some channels are crowded and hence cause the delay in connection. To change the channel, you need to know the IP of your router. Go to Network > TCP/IP. Against your network is the router’s IP. Copy this into the address bar of your browser. This lets you monitor your router’s channels. It has a password, which if you haven’t changed can be googled.

8. Renewing DHCP

The DHCP assigns the IP address to your Mac. Renewing it might let you reconnect properly. You can do this by visiting the TCP/IP section as explained previously and clicking on Renew DHCP Lease.

9. Change DNS settings

There are several advantages to changing your DNS. It matches your IP to the domain name, allowing you to connect. Go to Advanced under Network > DNS > DNS Servers. Click on the plus sign. Change it to any of the DNS numbers available online. Google’s is 8.8.8.8.