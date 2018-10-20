How to convert your Android phone into a webcam for your PC

Although most display devices that are manufactured and put in to the market nowadays come equipped with webcams, if you are in an emergency and your device begins to falter or if you do not have a recording device that you can rely on, fret not, because fortunately, all you need to have is your Android device and you are good to go. The one thing that you need to keep in mind before you set up your system is to make sure that your device is at a stable position and will not wobble or shake.

An out of focus or blurred video feed is the last thing that you’d want when you’re on a meeting or when you’re talking to your friends. Once you find something to prop your device on, you are good to go. There are phone cases that come equipped with stands that allow you to prop up your device to allow for easy recording. If not, you can always opt for a tripod designed for smartphones as well. Coming back to using your smartphone as a webcam, the following methods can be used for the purpose:



1) DroidCam Wireless Webcam

There are two parts to this solution, the Android app that is available on Play Store (a premium version is available as well) and the desktop counterpart, available from Dev47Apps for Windows and Linux.

After you have installed the app, go to your PC, download, unzip and run the file. Follow all the onscreen instructions.

After you have launched the app, you will see a prompt where you can input the IP address for your DroidCam. This will be quite easy to find, all you have to do is run the app and you will get the IP address and the port number. On the desktop client, you can adjust the video quality and choose from low, normal and high.

You can use the USB cable that came with your phone as well. When you’re ready to begin, click Start to begin streaming. The app will now begin to transmit the images from your phone’s camera to your computer. For the devices that have two cameras. Click on the Settings button on the mobile app and choose the right box to switch to the camera that you want to use.

2) IP Webcam

IP Webcam is available on Play Store as well. A premium upgrade is available as well. Download the PC viewer from ip-webcam.appspot.com.

You will have to watch the output through your web browser. It only works for Chrome or Firefox. So, it is best if Windows users stay away from Edge and Internet Explorer. You will need to use the http://[IP ADDRESS]:8080/videofeed address if you wish to view the feed. You will be able to find the correct IP address on your phone’s display.

Various image resolutions are available for video and stills. Only rear smartphone cameras are fully supported.

Once you’ve set everything up, click the Actions button on your Android device to see if the app is running correctly, to stop and start the camera, and more.