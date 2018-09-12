How to customize Cortana in Windows 10

Cortana has a ton of features that make life much easier than it is, the virtual assistant’s sole purpose is to increase productivity. From finding the answers to questions through the internet or your computer, managing your tasks, setting reminders for yourself and finding the answers for your questions, Cortana is designed to handle all the annoying little things that often manage to slow you down.

Cortana’s look and behavior can be customized to suit your needs as well. Seven ways in which you can customize the look and behavior of Cortana exactly like you want it has been listed below.

You need to backup your registry before you make any changes to it. A lot of customizations will need you to make changes to your registry. In case you don’t like the changes that you have made, you can revert back by resetting the registry to default values.

1) Add or remove the Submit button in Cortana Search Box

While you have the option of entering the term you want to be searched and pressing Enter. You can also use the mouse to click on the Submit button that is given on the right side of Cortana search box to get the results that you need.

Open the registry editor, and enter the following:

HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionSearchFlighting

Set the values on the right, Current and RotateFlight to 0 in the Data column.

Look for the key named ShowSubmitButtonRightOfSearchBox under the following key in the left pane, if you cannot find it there, create it.

HKCUSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionSearchFlighting