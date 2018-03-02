How to delete audio recordings from Google home

Google is the most recognisable custodian of our secrets. Everything you type, speak, watch and click on is boxed away in its intricate system of servers regardless of your choice or opinion. The data collected is used for a number of things - AI improvement, optimization etc. However, with Google Home, the gathering of data increases exponentially since it has to keep listening to you 24x7. That means, all your audio recordings will be accessible to Google round the clock.

There's no need to panic, though. Google provides a way to clear the data it has gathered on you. And this simple service lets you do the same across all platforms - YouTube, Search history, location History, etc. Follow the pointers given below to erase your audio recordings.

1) In the address bar, type myactivity.google.com and enter the account details which your Google Home uses. Once you've done that, you will see a page listing all your activities online. This includes all the platforms.

2) If there's a specific recording you wish to delete, that's possible, but you have to do it manually. Just locate the file and tap on the options menu (three dots arranged vertically). This is found right next to the file. Tap on it and select Delete.

3) However, if you wish to erase all recordings, a similar icon hangs on the very top of the page, to the right, next to the search icon.

Click on it, and a drop-down menu appears with the list of options available. Select Delete activity by.

4) It redirects you to another page where you have the option of choosing the days from which you want the data erased. Whether it's a single day's recordings you want erased or a string of days is a choice left to you.

5) Below it, you will find another drop-down menu titled All Products. Under that, choose Voice and Audio.

Tap on Delete and that will erase all your recordings from Google's servers.

Google home isn't an exception to this. The entire time spent online is always stored in the same page. One can comfortably choose what they wish to remove and delete it permanently.

If you want to listen to your recordings, click on Activity Controls in the menu on the top of the page. Scroll down the list to find Voice and Audio activity. Click on Manage activity and play the clip you wish to listen to.