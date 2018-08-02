How to disable automatic updates in windows 10

While the fact that Windows 10 updates are mandatory and they are downloaded and installed on your computer automatically is a matter of convenience for many, for the users on limited data services who count every MB that they use, this is definitely a curse. Though the aim of the company is to ensure that the devices stay up-to-date with the latest security patches and improvements, the fact that it limits the users’ control over their device and data is something to dwell on.

It is possible to retake control of your OS and prevent it from downloading and installing updates automatically by making use of the Group Policy Editor or the Registry. The guide given below will walk you through the steps that you need to take in order to make sure that updates do not get installed automatically.

You can make use of the Local Group Policy Editor to make a few changes in the settings in Windows 10 (Professional, Enterprise, or Education). This will prevent updates from being downloaded and installed automatically.

You can change your Local Group Policy Editor settings by doing the following:

1) Access the Run command by using the Windows key + R keyboard shortcut.

2) You will get access to the Local Group Policy Editor by typing in gpedit.msc.

3) You can browse the following path:

Computer ConfigurationAdministrative TemplatesWindows ComponentsWindows Update

4) Double-click on the Configure Automatic Updates policy on the right side.

5) Check the Enabled option on the left side to enable the policy.

6) You will find the following options to choose from in order to configure automatic updates:

a - "Notify for download and notify for install."

b - "Auto download and notify for install."

c - "Auto download and schedule the install."

d - "Allow local admin to choose setting."

You can choose the update option of your preference and configure it here. You can specify exactly when to install new updates by choosing option 4. You also have the choice of installing updates during automatic maintenance, you can choose a particular day and time, and you can even check the option to include other Microsoft product updates as well.

7) Click on Apply.

8) Tap on OK in order to complete the task.

The best option for those on a metered internet connection is the second option as the updates won’t be automatically downloaded to your phone. You will receive a notification in Action Center when new updates are available but these won’t get downloaded and installed till you do the following:

1) Open Settings

2) Tap on Update & Security

3) Choose Windows Update

4) Tap on the Download button.

5) Hit the Restart button to complete the task.