How to disable iCloud alerts in Windows 10

If you have recently integrated into the Apple system, you would be dealing with iCloud on the PC. It offers less free space when compared to Google Drive (an alternative option). It makes things difficult if you store more than 5GB of files in a limited time.

When there is no sufficient space in your system, iCloud would send notifications periodically. It is recommended to take action at the start of the alert. Some people do not take action and end up facing various issues. Moreover, it is annoying to receive constant notifications and show up in a distracting way.

The best part of Windows 10 is it helps you to turn off the notifications easily. If you wish to free iCloud storage and also turn off notifications, here are the pointers you need to check now.

How to turn off iCloud Notifications-Step by Step Guide?

Windows 10 offers complete control when it comes to app associated notifications. It is possible to switch off the iCloud notifications in quick time with the help of Windows 10. But still, there are small chances where it re-enables the disabled notifications after the PC restart. You need to follow a specific pattern to turn them off completely. Let us discuss how to do that.

Step 1: Go to the start menu and look for notifications. Click the option 'turn app notifications on or off’.

Step 2: Move the cursor down and select iCloud Services.

Step 3: Switch off the options below 'show notification banners, play a sound when the notification arrives, show notifications in the action center, and keep notifications private on the lock screen’.

Step 4: Now, disable the switch below notifications.

The disabling process is completed. You have successfully turned off the iCloud notifications. It means you would not receive any disturbing sounds or pop-ups anymore.