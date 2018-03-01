How to disable notifications on Chrome, Firefox, Safari and other browsers

How to disable notifications on Chrome?

Follow the steps given below to disable notifications from Chrome.

Step 1: Open your Chrome browser and click on the three-dot menu. Now click on "Settings."

Step 2: Scroll down and click on "Advanced."

Step 3: Click on "Content Settings" and then on "Notifications.

Step 4: Now disable the "Ask before sending" option by toggling it to the left.

Step 5: The "Blocked" message will be displayed on your screen now.

All the notifications from various websites will be automatically blocked now.

How to disable notifications on Safari?

Disabling notifications on Safari is quite easy. Here are the steps for blocking notifications on Safari.

Step 1: Open Safari browser and click on "Preferences" option available on the menu bar.

Step 2: Click on the "Websites" tab and then select "Notifications."

Step 3: Uncheck the box which has the option that says "Allow websites to ask for permission to send push notifications.

After completing the third step, you have successfully denied permission to the websites from sending you notifications.

How to disable notifications on Mozilla Firefox?

Disabling notifications on Mozilla is a bit complicated because it doesn't provide the users with the options of directly disabling the notification. Follow the steps given below to turn off notifications on Mozilla Firefox.

Step 1: In the address bar, type "about:config" and hit enter.

Step 2: You will be given a warning message, click on "I accept the risk."

Step 3: Now type "Notifications" in the Search Bar and then when you find it, double-click on "dom.webnotifications.enabled." The preference value after double-clicking on it will change to false.

Here, the false word indicates that you have successfully disabled receiving web notification.

How to disable notifications on Opera?

Disabling notifications from websites on Opera is effortless. Here's how you can do it.

Step 1: Open the Opera Browser and click on "Preferences."

Step 2: Click on "Websites and then scroll down to "Notifications."

Step 3: Select "Do not allow any site to show desktop notifications."

And you have now successfully managed to disable notifications on Opera.

Wrap Up

Website notification is a boon to many but things become annoying when there is an overload of information. You can simply check the website of your preference to know the recent updates of it instead of spoiling your browsing experience by getting push notifications.