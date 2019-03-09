How to disable websites from tracking your location?

ENGLISH

    By Gizbot Bureau
    If you do not wish any website to follow your location or if you are worried about your privacy, you need to think about disallowing website from tracing your location. We will be sharing easy and simple methods to disable the tracking feature in this post.

    How to disable websites from tracing your location?

    Google Chrome has an inbuilt feature where you can stop location tracking from various websites. By using this feature, you can safeguard yourself from several attackers and unauthorized organizations. There are chances to track your activities by tracing your location. Some of the important steps to disable the tracking feature are as follows.

    Step 1: To perform this action, you should have the latest Google Chrome Browser. It is easy to get and install in a few minutes.

    Step 2: You need to open the browser and search for settings. When you see on the top right end of the browser, you could notice three lines button. Click that button and select settings.

    Step 3: Scroll down and select show advanced settings from the options.

    Step 4: Under the option privacy, select content settings.

    Step 5: Scroll down to find the location field. Click the option –do not allow any site to track your physical location. After clicking, select the done button at the bottom of the page.

    That’s it. Now, you have disabled location tracking option in the Google Chrome browser. There is no chance to find your location when you browse the internet.

    Saturday, March 9, 2019, 19:08 [IST]
