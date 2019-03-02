How to download videos from Facebook?

Downvids

This website will enable you to download a video of your choice easily. All you need to do is paste the URL link of the Facebook video that you want to download and you are good to. Before downloading, you have to select the video format and then you have to hit the download tab. However, you might come across many fake download buttons, make sure that you hit the right download tab to avoid the annoying pop-ups.

SaveFrom

The SaveFrom website allows you to download videos not only from Facebook but also from Vimeo, YouTube and Dailymotion. Copy the link of the videos that you want to download and paste in the box that says just insert a link and then hit download. The website also has a Chrome extension which allows you to easily download a video of your choice in no time.

KeepVid

KeepVid offers the easiest way to download videos. It is a free Facebook video downloader. A mobile app has also been developed by KeepVid which allows you to download from your device without any complication tool. The extension of KeepVid works fine with all the major browsers like Opera, Safari, Firefox and Chrome.

FBDown

FBDown is another website that allows you to download videos of your choice from Facebook. You again have to copy paste the video link of the Facebook video that you want to download. Again, you get to choose the video quality in which you want to download videos from here. FBDown is one of the perfect Facebook downloader that you can have. This website has a simple interface.

Video Grabby

The app has a very clean interface. Video Grabby is a social video downloader which allows the users to download videos from Facebook, Vimeo, YouTube, Soundcloud and many other social platforms. What makes Video Grabby different from other Facebook downloader is that it has a very clean interface. You can again copy and paste the link of the video that you want to download.

Wrap Up

Now that you know plenty of the websites from which you can download the Facebook videos, you can use any one of these websites to download your favorite content. All the websites which are listed above can be used for free by the users. And apart from Facebook, you can also download videos from different social platforms too. All the websites, just need you to copy and paste the links of the videos that you want to download.