How to download all your data from LinkedIn

Microsoft’s acquisition of LinkedIn was quite a monumental decision. The fact that they spent $26.2 billion was quite a big deal as well.

LinkedIn is vital in the professional workspace, it has 433 million members and more than 2 million paid subscribers. Although Microsoft has more than 1.2 billion Office users, it has no social graph and it had to rely on Facebook, LinkedIn, and other platforms to serve this purpose. LinkedIn opens Microsoft to a social platform with more than 433 million members. The professional nature of the social platform meshes well with the products and services that Microsoft provides.

The integration of the two platforms tied LinkedIn up with a variety of Microsoft apps. The personal information that has been stored on LinkedIn about you will support a plethora of Microsoft services. For example, LinkedIn information can be viewed on the Resume Assistant in Microsoft Word as well as the profile cards in Outlook.

But the thought that might pop up in quite a few heads is what this means with regard to the data that is available in LinkedIn about you. If you want to know what to do in order to see the data that is available on LinkedIn about you, read ahead.

1) Access LinkedIn and then click on the Profile picture that is at the top of the LinkedIn page.

2) Choose Settings & Privacy from the drop-down.

3) Choose the Privacy tab that is available at the top of the page. Go to the How LinkedIn uses your data section.

4) You have control over what data can be downloaded and what cannot. You may choose specific checkboxes for the data that you wish to download. You can pick your entire LinkedIn archive or just the messages if you wish to, for download.

5) LinkedIn gives you an estimate about exactly how long it would take to prepare the archive for download. You will then be prompted to enter your password again.

6) You will receive an email when all the data is ready for download. You will be able to get your hands on your data faster if you have picked selected categories for download. This happens because it is much easier to archive selected categories of data than it is to archive your whole LinkedIn archive. This process has been known to take up to 24 hours.

Once you have initiated the download, you will notice that the section has been grayed out. This is a sign that the download is pending and that another request cannot be made until this process is completed. If you have information that is not included in the above archives, that personal information can be added by using a data access request form.

If you wish to close and delete your LinkedIn account, downloading your personal history is a very important and quite useful thing to do as this ensures that you will be able to have access to your data even after your account has been deactivated.