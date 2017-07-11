How to enable password protection on internal drives, external hard drives and pen drives

With the fast growing technology, devices like USB flash drive, external hard drive, pen drive and much more helps us transporting information easily. However, the USB devices have their own disadvantage and prone to virus attack, when inserted in a wrong system.

To counter these problems, there are lots of software available to offer features like password protection, encryption, access control, etc. to prevent unauthorized access and damage to your data.

Some USB drive manufacturers like Sony, WD or SanDisk sometimes provide locker software along with their products. This helps the program use password authentication to restrict access to the drive. On the other hand, you can also use some third-party applications. One of the best apps out there is StorageCrypt.

The advantages of this app are that it has Password protection, Hidden drives, Software Portability and Quick encryption and decryption mode.

How to lock using StorageCrypt?

Step 1: Download and install StorageCrypt.

Step 2: Plug your USB device (pen drives, external hard drives, etc.) and run StorageCrypt.

Step 3: Now select your device from Choose Disk Drive Section

Step 4: Select Quick encryption under Encryption Mode

Step 5: Select Full option under Portable Use section



Step 6: Enter your password two times and hit the Encrypt button to lock your drive.

How to unlock?

Step 1: Plug in and open your encrypted drive. You will see a file called SClite.exe in folder -- SClite. Run the SClite.exe file.

Step 2: Provide the password and click on Decrypt to unlock your drive.