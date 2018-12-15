How to export Google Allo data on Android and iOS

Allo, the chat application from Google failed to gain the foothold that WhatsApp or various other messaging platforms managed to gain. The users who grew fond of the app and stuck to it saw a pop up informing them of Google’s decision to withdraw support for Allo and the news that the app will breathe its last in March of 2019. But along with the sad news, Google also made provisions for exporting the chat data to ensure that you do not lose your chat data when the service is killed off. The steps that you need to take in order to export Google Allo Data on your smartphone has been listed in detail below:

Export Google Allo Data

Although similar, there are key differences in how Google Allo data is exported for Android and iOS platforms.

Exporting Google Allo Data on iPhone

It is quite easy to export Google Allo Data to export your user data. Follow the steps given below and you will be able to export both messages and media from your chats.

1. The first thing that you need to do is launch the Allo app and then tap on the hamburger menu that is available on the top left of the application. Tap on 'Settings’ over here.

2. Scroll down till you find the option called “Export messages from chats” and the “Export media from chats” option. Click both the options one by one in order to export the data. Once you tap on either of the options, a share sheet will open and you can select to copy the data or email it to yourself or WhatsApp or more.

Exporting Google Allo Data on Android

Exporting Google Allo Data on Android, like the steps on iOS, are straightforward and as follows:

1. Launch the Allo app and click on the hamburger menu which can again be found on the top left corner of the application and click on 'Settings.’

2. Click on Chat and choose either “Export messages from chats” and “Export media from chats” option. The first one will export your chats and the second one will export your media.

3. The next step that you will need to perform is to choose a folder where you want to save your chats. All the messages that are in your chat will be saved in a CSV file while the media will be saved inside a zip file.

4. After all of your data has been downloaded and stored in the form of a CSV and a zip file, the same can be accessed by using any old file browser application that is available on your Android device.

If you happen to be using Google Allo, you can see that saving your data is quite easy. So if you wish to save your data before its erased forever, you can use the method given to easily safeguard all of your data that is stored on the Google Allo app irrespective of whether you use an Android or an iOS app.