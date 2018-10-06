How to find HDR content on YouTube

YouTube now supports HDR content. HDR stands for high dynamic range. A High-dynamic-range video is a video that has a dynamic range greater than that of standard-dynamic-range video (SDR video), which uses a conventional gamma curve. HDR-compatible televisions were already making waves in the market with companies like Netflix and Amazon offering HDR content.

HDR videos started becoming popular only after the advent of 4K and 4K UHD TVs. Devices like the Apple TV 4K, Chromecast Ultra and PlayStation 4 Pro quite good when it comes to supporting HDR videos. The iPhone XS and XS Max are the latest devices to join the rank of devices that support HDR video.

But this does not mean that a video that is shot in 4K can be viewed in the device that you are watching, it can support HDR as well. And just because a video has been in 4K, it doesn’t mean that the video is HDR. The fact that only a few devices are capable of supporting HDR content means that not a lot of videos that are HDR is being made. So, if you have a device and you’re looking for HDR videos that you can watch finding the same can be a little difficult. YouTube has content that falls under the umbrella of HDR, but finding them can be a little tricky.

HDR content on YouTube.

There are channels on YouTube that are dedicated to posting only content that has been shot in HDR. These can come in handy. You can go to these for getting your hands on the best HDR videos out there but this is far from the most perfect solution if your aim is to binge on all of HDR videos out there and get your hands on hitherto undiscovered gems which you can use to point out all the minute details that make HDR the 'It thing’ when you’re explaining it to your friends.

Although YouTube has a lot of free HDR content available, getting your hands on it is a little difficult since you cannot search for HDR content directly. You can add HDR and 4K HDR or even 4K or UHD to your search term. Although there are some titles that say they’re HDR, a lot of them are not actually HDR.

If you want to know for sure whether the video that you are watching is actually HDR, open the video options while you’re watching YouTube on an HDR-supported device. You can access a list of resolution formats and frames-per-second options by clicking on the quality tab. If this list includes HDR, then you can know for sure that it’s legit.

It is not the perfect solution, but it is an efficient way of getting around the shortcomings that we have to deal with.

Google has claimed that it will add a search filter to the website only after more HDR-compatible devices become available. This will also result in the production and availability of more HDR videos.