How to find and remove duplicate files in your PC

Duplicate File Finder

After installing the software in your operating system, you can select the folder that you want to check for duplicate files on your PC. On the right side, click on the "add" button and select the path to scan the file over the directory and click on OK. The software will now scan the files that you have selected and a message box will show you the duplicates. You can select the file and delete it.

Digital Volcano Duplicate Cleaner

Duplicate Cleaner will do a deep scan for all types of files like photos, music, films, video, Word documents and every other format you can think of. After they have been located, you will have the option of selecting the copies you wish to delete or move.

VisiPics

This software is great at finding duplicates of photos. After downloading the software, you will need to select a root folder or folders to find and catalog all your pictures. It then applies five image comparison filters to measure how close pairs of images on the hard drive are.

CCleaner

After downloading and installing CCleaner on your computer, you need to click on ‘Run CCleaner.' You need to pick "Tools" from the panel and find Duplicate Finder. You will need to pick the drive or folder in which you want to scan for duplicate files.

Easy Duplicate Finder

This software works in pretty much the same way as most of the other tools on this list. After installing the program, you will need to pick a folder in which you wish to look for duplicate files and click on ‘Start Scan.' Waiting for a few seconds or minutes will help you find the duplicate files which you can then remove.

DupeGuru

This tool is available for all of the major platforms like Windows, Mac, and Linux. You can get download it from the official webpage. After installing the program, you can click on ‘+' to locate the folder which you want to scan. Hit the scan button and go through the list to locate the duplicate files that will be highlighted in blue. Pick "Mark all" to select all the duplicate files. And then hit the ‘Delete' option in the Actions menu to delete the duplicate files.

CloneSpy

Install the software and opening it will take you to an interface which allows you to select the folders that you wish to scan for duplicate files. Select ‘Duplicates' on the right-hand side window. Hit ‘Start Scanning' and wait until the scan is completed. From the list of duplicate files provided, pick the files you wish to delete and then select ‘Delete all market files.'